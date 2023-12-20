Facebook
Abduction suspect struck and killed by car while running from police, chief says

A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from officers, according to Cincinnati police. (Source: WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff, Tayler Davis and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 3:32 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) – A man who allegedly abducted a woman was struck and killed by a car while running from police early Wednesday morning, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

Cincinnati Police Chief Theresa Theetge said it all started when someone called first responders to report an abduction.

Officers were given a description of a suspect vehicle and began searching for it.

After they spotted the vehicle, a chase ensued, which ended with the suspect getting out of his car and fleeing on foot, police said.

The suspect then attempted to run across Interstate 75 to evade police, Theetge said.

That’s when he was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle.

Police said the collision happened just after 1:30 a.m. and that the vehicle that hit the man did not remain on the scene.

Police did not publicly name the man who died but said he was 34 years old.

Officials have not given further information about the alleged abduction or the victim, but they said she is OK.

