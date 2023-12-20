Facebook
2 arrested after deputies find drugs, guns, more than $30K at house on Main Street

By Emily Davison
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested Tuesday after deputies found pounds of drugs, guns and more than $30,000 at a home on Main Street.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it learned Alan Johnson, 32, was dealing drugs out of a house on Main Street, between North 26th Street and North Eugene Street. In a search of the residence on Tuesday, Dec. 19, deputies found the following:

  • 2.8 pounds of methamphetamine
  • 12.28 pounds of marijuana
  • 9.7 grams of cocaine
  • 6 pressed fentanyl pills
  • 7 dosage units of oxycodone
  • 3 dosage units of hydrocodone
  • digital scales
  • $30,131 in currency (pending seizure)
  • Taurus 9mm handgun
  • S&W .38 caliber revolver

Johnson and another accused drug dealer, 39-year-old Charles McDermic, were taken into custody. Johnson faces the following charges:

  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • possession with intent to distribute oxycodone
  • possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs
  • illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • violation of a drug-free zone

McDermic faces the following charges:

  • possession with intent to distribute marijuana
  • possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
  • possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
  • possession with intent to distribute cocaine
  • possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone
  • possession with intent to distribute Hydrocodone
  • possession of drug paraphernalia
  • illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs
  • violation of a drug-free zone

