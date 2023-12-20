2 arrested after deputies find drugs, guns, more than $30K at house on Main Street
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 7:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested Tuesday after deputies found pounds of drugs, guns and more than $30,000 at a home on Main Street.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it learned Alan Johnson, 32, was dealing drugs out of a house on Main Street, between North 26th Street and North Eugene Street. In a search of the residence on Tuesday, Dec. 19, deputies found the following:
- 2.8 pounds of methamphetamine
- 12.28 pounds of marijuana
- 9.7 grams of cocaine
- 6 pressed fentanyl pills
- 7 dosage units of oxycodone
- 3 dosage units of hydrocodone
- digital scales
- $30,131 in currency (pending seizure)
- Taurus 9mm handgun
- S&W .38 caliber revolver
Johnson and another accused drug dealer, 39-year-old Charles McDermic, were taken into custody. Johnson faces the following charges:
- possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- possession with intent to distribute oxycodone
- possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs
- illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon
- violation of a drug-free zone
McDermic faces the following charges:
- possession with intent to distribute marijuana
- possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine
- possession with intent to distribute fentanyl
- possession with intent to distribute cocaine
- possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone
- possession with intent to distribute Hydrocodone
- possession of drug paraphernalia
- illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs
- violation of a drug-free zone
