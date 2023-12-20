2 arrested after deputies find drugs, guns, more than $30k at house on Main Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested Tuesday after deputies found pounds of drugs, guns and more than $30,000 at a home on Main Street.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said it learned Alan Johnson, 32, was dealing drugs out of a house on Main Street, between North 26th Street and North Eugene Street. In a search of the residence on Tuesday, Dec. 19, deputies found the following:

2.8 pounds of methamphetamine

12.28 pounds of marijuana

9.7 grams of cocaine

6 pressed fentanyl pills

7 dosage units of oxycodone

3 dosage units of hydrocodone

digital scales

$30,131 in currency (pending seizure)

Taurus 9mm handgun

S&W .38 caliber revolver

Johnson and another accused drug dealer, 39-year-old Charles McDermic, were taken into custody. Johnson faces the following charges:

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

possession with intent to distribute cocaine

possession with intent to distribute oxycodone

possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone

possession of drug paraphernalia

illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs

illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon

violation of a drug-free zone

McDermic faces the following charges:

possession with intent to distribute marijuana

possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

possession with intent to distribute fentanyl

possession with intent to distribute cocaine

possession with intent to distribute Oxycodone

possession with intent to distribute Hydrocodone

possession of drug paraphernalia

illegal carrying of a firearm with drugs

violation of a drug-free zone

