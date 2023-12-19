Walker police attempt to ID man accused of stealing BBQ pit

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - The Walker Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing a BBQ pit.

According to police, the Kamado Blaze BBQ Pit was taken from Stine’s in Walker on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, around 12:30 p.m.

The man allegedly took the pit from the store, put it into a white Chevy or GMV van, and left without paying for the item.

Anyone who recognizes this person is asked to call Walker police at (225) 664-3125 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

