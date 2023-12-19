Task force identifies ways to help human trafficking victims

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A task force at the State Capitol is exploring ways to keep victims safe while also making sure their case sees a courtroom.

Chaired by Senator Beth Mizell, the group is working with people from different backgrounds to develop new laws to help combat the ongoing crime.

“Everybody here has a role to play in preventing sex trafficking in the state or they’ve had a part in putting in legislation or have awareness of what is happening in the community,” explained Mizell.According to data used in Monday’s discussion, the number of human trafficking victims is much higher than those who have been charged or convicted.”I don’t see the arrest matching with the number of victims we are acknowledging,” Mizell continued.The task force says attention needs to turn to developing better practices for spotting the signs of human trafficking.

“This is not an easy button, but it doesn’t mean we shouldn’t do it,” said Loren Lampert, Director of the Louisiana District Attorneys Association.In three years, 13 separate trainings were conducted, approximately 750 law enforcement officers, prosecutors, victim assistance coordinators and judges received some sort of training on the topic.

On the same note, in the last three years, only 75 total arrests statewide.”It is a combination of gaps in services,” Lampert added.The task force says services need to be better identified and expanded upon.”I think it is a puzzle has to why we are not able to address it at the level of prosecutions and convictions we expect,” said Mizell.

