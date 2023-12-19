Soggy Christmas weekend: Rainy pattern set to unfold

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: High clouds will stream back into the area today, but no rainfall is expected. The combination of less sunshine and noticeably cooler temperatures might have you hanging onto a jacket throughout the day. We’ll go from a high of 71° on Monday to highs that may not get out of the upper 50s today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

A quiet pattern will persist through Thursday, with our only real concern being periods of cloud cover. Temperatures will start to moderate, with highs rebounding to near 70 degrees by Thursday. No rainfall is expected over the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19 (WAFB)

Soggy Christmas Weekend

A rainy pattern is still anticipated as we head toward the Christmas weekend. The combination of a slow-moving storm system, an associated cold front, and disturbances riding in on the subtropical jet stream look to produce several rounds of rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19 (WAFB)

It’s still a little early to get into timing particulars, but showers may begin to arrive as soon as late Friday, with better rain chances expected from Saturday into Christmas Day. It will be a mild Christmas weekend, with lows ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s, with highs near 70 degrees.

Rain Amounts

The latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests rain totals will average 2″-3″ across our area through next Tuesday morning, with locally higher amounts possible. There appear to be two possible windows of heavier downpours on Christmas Eve (Sunday) and again on Tuesday, but we’ll have to monitor trends.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.