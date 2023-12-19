Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Soggy Christmas weekend: Rainy pattern set to unfold

By Steve Caparotta
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:31 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: High clouds will stream back into the area today, but no rainfall is expected. The combination of less sunshine and noticeably cooler temperatures might have you hanging onto a jacket throughout the day. We’ll go from a high of 71° on Monday to highs that may not get out of the upper 50s today.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19(WAFB)

Rest of This Week

A quiet pattern will persist through Thursday, with our only real concern being periods of cloud cover. Temperatures will start to moderate, with highs rebounding to near 70 degrees by Thursday. No rainfall is expected over the next few days.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19(WAFB)

Soggy Christmas Weekend

A rainy pattern is still anticipated as we head toward the Christmas weekend. The combination of a slow-moving storm system, an associated cold front, and disturbances riding in on the subtropical jet stream look to produce several rounds of rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19(WAFB)

It’s still a little early to get into timing particulars, but showers may begin to arrive as soon as late Friday, with better rain chances expected from Saturday into Christmas Day. It will be a mild Christmas weekend, with lows ranging from the mid 50s to low 60s, with highs near 70 degrees.

Rain Amounts

The latest outlook from the Weather Prediction Center suggests rain totals will average 2″-3″ across our area through next Tuesday morning, with locally higher amounts possible. There appear to be two possible windows of heavier downpours on Christmas Eve (Sunday) and again on Tuesday, but we’ll have to monitor trends.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jayden Daniels bypassing bowl game to enter draft
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Two-year-old finds grandparents’ hidden gun, accidentally shoots self

Latest News

Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. forecast on Monday, Dec. 18.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, December 18
Jeff Morrow gives the 8 p.m. forecast on Monday, December 18.
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, December 18
Jeff Morrow gives the 6 p.m. forecast on Monday, December 18.
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, December 18
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 18
Rain, warmer temperatures returning for Christmas holiday season