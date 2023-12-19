Slow Cooker Bourbon Maple BBQ Beans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nothing is better in baked beans than the smoky flavor and the sweetness brought about by brown sugar and molasses. I have also added Bourbon to the taste in this barbecue accompaniment. It is a great dish that will surprise even your resident baked bean expert!

Prep Time: 11 Hours.

Yields: 8–10 Servings.

Ingredients:

1-pound Great Northern beans, navy beans, or pinto beans, rinsed and sorted

¼ cup Still’Water Bourbon

⅓ cup maple syrup

2 quarts water

2 tbsps kosher salt

4 cups vegetable stock

¼ cup apple cider vinegar

½ tsp liquid smoke

1 tbsp olive oil

1½ cups minced yellow onions

2 tbsps minced seeded jalapeño pepper

¼ cup minced green bell pepper

¼ cup minced red bell pepper

1 tbsp minced garlic

1½ cups ketchup

⅔ cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup molasses

1 tbsp dry mustard

1 tbsp barbecue rub

1 tbsp hot sauce

Method:

Soak beans in salted water, covered, overnight at room temperature. Drain and rinse beans. Into the slow cooker, add beans, stock, bourbon, vinegar and liquid smoke then set aside. In a skillet, add olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions and cook 7–8 minutes or until vegetables soften, stirring occasionally.

Add in jalapeño, bell peppers and minced garlic then cook 4–5 minutes or until fragrant. Scape the contents of the skillet into the slow cooker. Add ketchup, brown sugar, syrup, molasses, mustard powder, rub and hot sauce then stir to mix well. Set slow cooker on high for 8 hours. Stir to mix and cook 2 additional hours on high.

Serve immediately or store in refrigerator for up to one week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.