Robbery suspects’ getaway vehicle stolen while the crime took place, police say

Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.
Police in Colorado said the getaway car of a group of robbers was stolen during the incident.(Commerce City Police Department)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (Gray News) – Robbers in Colorado were thwarted when their getaway vehicle was coincidentally stolen by another criminal, according to authorities.

Officials in Commerce City said three armed and masked individuals robbed the Hi Lo Check Cashing on Monaco just before 11 a.m.

Officers were quickly able to chase down and arrest two of the three suspects.

Police said the getaway vehicle that was to be used by the suspects was stolen by a fourth person as they were robbing the business.

They also said the vehicle may have been stolen from somewhere else already.

The investigation continues, and police said they don’t know what the getaway vehicle looks like.

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to call the detective on the case at 303-227-7147.

