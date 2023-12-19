Roadway construction causing wet tar to get on vehicles, drivers say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of people claim construction off LA 1019 in Livingston Parish is costing them after wet tar got on their vehicles. and they want to know who’s responsible for the damages.

Tyler Durst owns The Shine Shop in Baton Rouge. He’s detailed a variety of vehicles over the last three years, but ones covered in tar are new for him.

“First time we’ve ever seen this to this magnitude at least I mean it’s bad,” said Durst.

He’s had three trucks come in since last week with tar on them but knows there’s a lot more out there.

“We probably know of at least 20 vehicles right now that are covered in this stuff,” said Durst.

Durst said the people bringing these trucks in drove down a construction area of LA 1019 last week. They claim there was wet tar on the road between LA 447 and 16 but no warning signs or detours.

Now, the drivers are asking shops like Durst’s for help, but he said it’s not an easy or cheap fix.

“The ones that come in and are just caked up to the windows, you know, with the removal process, with fixing the paint, that’s almost a $3,000 job if not more,” said Durst. “I wanted people to know that there are ways to do this without spending their life savings to get it fixed.”

Durst said instead of paying out of pocket, you can file this incident with your insurance.

“Document everything, take pictures, and file a claim with your insurance company,” said Durst. “It’s going to be a comprehensive claim, so it’s not going to raise your rates, and a lot of times you don’t have to pay your deductible.”

But people believe the state should be responsible.

“Projects of these types go out for bid and are awarded to the lowest responsible bidder,” said a spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development. “Once the project commences, the contractor takes over responsibility for the project area by maintaining the driving surfaces as well as adhering to all DOTD safety standards.”

The Project Manager also released a statement.

“The contractor has taken precautionary measures to mitigate the amount of dust by posting signs, keeping the area watered. If residents would like to file a claim, they need to file it with the contractor since they’re responsible for the road conditions during the project,” the project manager said.

As construction projects continue, Durst hopes this is a lesson learned moving forward.

“Give people a heads up and if they need to close the roads down, whatever it is, but they’re going to save themselves a lot of money as well by not having to fix everyone’s cars in the future,” said Durst.

If your vehicle has damage on it from this construction project, you can call or email the contractor, RJ Daigle & Sons, to file a claim.

