Rahim Alem, St. Augustine standout and former LSU football player, dies at 36

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Former LSU defensive lineman Rahim Alem, passed away over the weekend, according to communications director Michael Bonnette. He was 36 years old. The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

Fraternity brothers, teammates, and LSU fans shared their condolences on social media.

R.I.P. Rahim A. Alem Sr. We gone miss you QUE and prayers goes OWT to the Theta Kappa bruhz at LSU, we go way back since 2007 Posted by O-dogg Owens on Tuesday, December 19, 2023

His prowess on the field was evident early on at St. Augustine High School.

A blue-chip defensive end, the New Orleans native emerged as one of the nation’s best prospects, ranked second in Louisiana in 2004.

We lost a great frat brother on Sunday morning ! I love you Rahim Alem! You had and amazing heart and love to smile!! RIP in the Omega Chapter !🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 Posted by Keith Johnson on Monday, December 18, 2023

During his high school career, Alem recorded 79 tackles and eight sacks as a senior. His junior season was equally impressive, tallying 70 tackles, including 30 for loss, and 11 sacks.

Born Alfred Marvin Jones Jr. on Feb. 25, 1987, he legally changed his name during the spring of 2006 to pay homage to his African heritage. The part-Swahili part-Arabic name Rahim means kind, compassionate, and merciful; Akil means intelligent; and Alem means leader.

Rest in Power Purple. Rahim Alem (Al Jones) Posted by Marvin Crayton on Monday, December 18, 2023

Alem played with his younger brother Chad Jones at LSU. Their parents, Al and Patti, traditionally wore both brothers’ jerseys to every game.

Alem’s father retired as the St. Augustine head coach in 2017.

At LSU, Alem earned honors such as the 2009 SEC Defensive Player of the Week against Vanderbilt, a spot on the 2008 First-Team All-SEC (AP), and recognition on the 2008 SEC Academic Honor Roll.

Please, everyone, take a moment and say a prayer for the lost of Rahim Alem, and to the Jones family. This young man was TRULY like a Son to me. He was 6’3” 250lbs of Joy. Man this one hurts 😤😭😭🙏🏽🙏🏽 Posted by John Kent on Monday, December 18, 2023

Over his LSU career, Alem played in 44 games and recorded 73 tackles, 25.5 tackles for losses, and 14.5 sacks. He graduated in December 2008 with a degree in Liberal Arts.

In his senior season, Alem played a pivotal role in helping the LSU Tigers hoist the national championship trophy, recording 34 total tackles, 8.5 tackles for losses, and 4.5 sacks.

Coached by Les Miles, Alem and the Tigers won the SEC Championship and the national championship in 2007. The team was led by quarterback Matt Flynn, running back Jacob Hester, and two-time All-American defensive tackle Glenn Dorsey.

LSU team members pray after defeating Ohio State 38-24 during the BCS championship college football game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh | AP)

LSU team members celebrate their 38-24 win against Ohio State during the BCS championship college football game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (Charlie Riedel | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

LSU quarterback Matt Flynn (15) and coach Les Miles look at the national championship trophy after defeating Ohio State 38-24 at the BCS championship college football game at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Monday, Jan. 7, 2008. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic) (Keith Srakocic | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The 2007 team overcame two triple-overtime losses and three other games decided by seven points or less to become the first and only two-loss national champion in the BCS/CFP era.

The Tigers won their tenth SEC championship by defeating Tennessee and defeated No. 1 Ohio State in the national title game.

A pass rush specialist, Alem’s breakout season came in his junior campaign in 2008, earning him second-team All-SEC honors. Thriving in passing downs, he led the Tigers with 8.0 sacks and 11.5 tackles for losses. His impact extended to critical moments, such as sealing victories with late-game sacks against Auburn and Florida.

Penn State quarterback Daryll Clark (17) throws a pass over LSU defensive end Rahim Alem (84) while getting blocking protection from tackle Dennis Landolt (73) during the first half of the Capital One Bowl NCAA college football game in Orlando, Fla., Friday, Jan. 1, 2010. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux | AP)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.