Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Potential dates revealed for planned special sessions on redistricting, crime in La.

Louisiana State Capitol
Louisiana State Capitol(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Potential dates for upcoming planned special sessions on redistricting and crime in Louisiana have been revealed.

Emails recently went out to Louisiana lawmakers, telling them to plan for a special session on redistricting from January 15, 2024, through January 23, 2024, and another special session on crime between February 19, 2024, and March 6, 2024. The emails came from the incoming senate president and house speaker.

A special session can’t officially be called by incoming Governor Jeff Landry until he is inaugurated on January 8, 2024. After that, there must be a five-day waiting period before lawmakers can gavel in.

RELATED: What will take priority in Governor-elect Landry’s first week in office?

Landry said throughout his campaign for governor that one of his first courses of action upon taking office would be a special session on crime.

The incoming governor’s team has also commented on the issue of redistricting in the past.

“Redistricting is a state legislative function,” Landry’s team has said. “Based on the court’s ruling, he will call for a special session so our legislature may resolve the issue.”

There has been an ongoing battle over Louisiana’s congressional districts. The 2020 census found Louisiana’s Black population had grown to one-third of the state, However, Louisiana has six congressional districts, and only one is Black majority. Meanwhile, the legislature failed to draw a new map to add a second Black-majority district to mirror the change in population.

RELATED: Jeff Landry names new cabinet picks and shared campaign stage with one of them

Landry has already been busy putting together his cabinet and planning for his time in office as Louisiana’s governor. He’s announced multiple cabinet picks, including Richard Nelson as head of the Louisiana Department of Revenue., Nelson was one of Landry’s former opponents in the gubernatorial election,

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jayden Daniels bypassing bowl game to enter draft
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Two-year-old finds grandparents’ hidden gun, accidentally shoots self

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, December 19
Trending warmer, wetter into extended Christmas weekend
DOTD: $88.3M loan to fund LA 1/LA 415 connector project in Port Allen
FILE - Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is shown before administering the oath of...
LIVE: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, first woman on the Supreme Court, to be laid to rest at funeral Tuesday
Library branch in Livingston Parish to close for renovations; another location reopening