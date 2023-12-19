Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Nussmeier prepares to make first start of LSU career

Garrett Nussmeier is finishing his third season with LSU, but finally preparing to make his first start as a Tiger.
By Jacques Doucet
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Garrett Nussmeier is finishing his third season with LSU, but finally preparing to make his first start as a Tiger.

Fans have certainly seen Nussmeier’s talent and ability in different games over the years, but never has he taken the first snap as the No. 1 guy.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Monday during a charity event at a Wal-Mart in Baton Rouge and discussed the Tigers’ bowl preparations moving forward without Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who announced he will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin New Year’s Day.

And while team rosters are often decimated during bowl season, Kelly says that’s hardly the case with LSU.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Man shot while driving in neighborhood off McClelland Drive on Saturday
Drugs seized from Mondra "Mickey" Jackson's vehicle
2 arrested after drug bust in Amite Walmart parking lot, deputies say

Latest News

Garrett Nussmeier is finishing his third season with LSU, but finally preparing to make his...
Nussmeier prepares to make first start of LSU career
Grambling State University
Grambling announces new head football coach
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jayden Daniels bypassing bowl game to enter draft
Jayden Daniels wins Heisman Trophy.
Senators Cassidy, Kennedy congratulate Jayden Daniels on winning the 2023 Heisman Memorial Trophy