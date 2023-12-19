Nussmeier prepares to make first start of LSU career

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Garrett Nussmeier is finishing his third season with LSU, but finally preparing to make his first start as a Tiger.

Fans have certainly seen Nussmeier’s talent and ability in different games over the years, but never has he taken the first snap as the No. 1 guy.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Monday during a charity event at a Wal-Mart in Baton Rouge and discussed the Tigers’ bowl preparations moving forward without Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Jayden Daniels, who announced he will not play in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin New Year’s Day.

And while team rosters are often decimated during bowl season, Kelly says that’s hardly the case with LSU.

