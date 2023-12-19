Man arrested on child porn charges, deputies say

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An investigation has led to the arrest of a Denham Springs man on child pornography charges.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Damien Anthony Gilpin, 22, is charged with three counts of possession of pornography involving juveniles.

Authorities said the investigation got underway after a tip was received from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to LPSO, deputies worked with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations to make the arrest.

Gilpin was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center.

