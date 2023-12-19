Library branch in Livingston Parish to close for renovations; another location reopening

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - One library branch in Livingston Parish is set to close for renovations, while another location is reopening to the public after undergoing similar work.

The Albany-Springfield Branch is expected to shut down temporarily on January 2, 2024, for the renovation work. Meanwhile, the Denham Springs-Walker Branch will reopen to the public on the same day.

According to library officials, the work at the Albany-Springfield Branch will include ripping up the existing carpet, putting down new carpet, and performing preventative moisture mitigation on the slab.

During the closure of the Albany-Springfield Branch, members of the public will not be able to use public computers, place holds, or attend normal programs. People will be allowed to keep their checked-out items for the duration of the closure, but those wishing to return the items can visit another branch or use the book drop.

“We understand that this closure will be an inconvenience for many of our patrons who depend on our libraries, and that is why we will do everything in our power to make sure the branch reopens in a timely manner,” said Michelle Parrish, the Livingston Parish Library director. “We greatly appreciate the community’s willingness to work with us, and we hope everyone understands this work being done is necessary to prevent greater, more expensive issues down the road.”

Members of the public can also visit one of the parish’s unaffected library branches. In addition, the library’s Discovery Mobile we be at the Albany-Springfield Branch every Monday between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. during the closure. The Discovery Mobile is a mobile branch of the library and offers many services and resources found in a traditional library branch.

The Albany-Springfield Brand is expected to reopen sometime in February.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.