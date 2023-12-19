Knock Knock Children’s Museum to host kid-friendly New Year party

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Looking for a fun, family-friendly way for your kids to ring in the new year? The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is hosting its annual kids’ party.

The Knock Knock Noon Year’s Eve Kids’ Party is happening at the museum from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 31. According to museum officials, the event features a magical balloon drop at noon and special New Year’s Eve-themed activities, such as time capsules, party hats, and noise makers.

Looking for a fun, family-friendly way for your kids to ring in the new year? The Knock Knock Children's Museum is hosting its annual kids’ party. (Knock Knock Children's Museum)

Members can attend for free. Non-members pay regular admission.

Visit the museum’s website for more information.

The Knock Knock Children’s Museum is located at 1900 Dalrymple Drive in Baton Rouge.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.