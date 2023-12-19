Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

How to financially plan for your new baby

For middle income families the largest cost of raising a child is housing
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The cost of rearing a child can vary greatly, but the USDA estimated the expenses from birth through age 17 in a two-child, middle-income, married-couple family is just over $233,000.

For a baby born in 2023, that number grows to more than $300,000 when adjusted for inflation.

Michael Joyce with the financial firm Agili said the first thing to do when preparing for a new child is to create a financial plan. Start budgeting money early for all the things needed once the child arrives.

Joyce said expectant parents should update beneficiaries on all accounts, amend or create a new will, and look at starting a college fund.

“We started saving for my sons when they were 30 days old.” Joyce said. “I mean, as soon as we got a Social Security number for them, we started saving at least a little bit every month.”

He said saving just $25 month to start will add up over the 18 years, and if you have a 529 account it will accrue interest.

Joyce advised parents to think beyond the baby clothes and diapers when planning for a family. Consider the financial implications that will last 18 years or longer.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jayden Daniels bypassing bowl game to enter draft
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Two-year-old finds grandparents’ hidden gun, accidentally shoots self

Latest News

Lakeisha Bryant, public information representative at the Santa Clara Valley Water District,...
Drought-prone California OKs new rules for turning wastewater directly into drinking water
Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations
Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations
Sen. Wicker Provides Update on Border Security Negotiations
Palestinians look at the destruction of the Al-Gatshan family building after an Israeli strike...
Israeli airstrikes kill dozens across central and southern Gaza
Mellany Rodriguez, 19, was arrested Monday after police say she illegally distributed drugs...
Pharmacy tech arrested for trafficking drugs through Walgreens drive-thru, police say