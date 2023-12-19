‘His own people chose that he be crucified’: Community members rally for Superintendent Narcisse after board denies contract renewal

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Some community members rallied around East Baton Rouge Parish Schools Superintendent Dr. Sito Narcisse on Monday night, December 18, after the school board voted against renewing his contract earlier this month.

People packed a room inside the Jewel J. Newman Community Center to show that they stand with Dr. Narcisse.

“To make sure that all of the stakeholders that are connected to East Baton Rouge Parish School System know what is at stake,” said Chauna Banks, EBR Metro Councilwoman for District 2.

Councilwoman Banks organized the “Call to Action” and community meeting, as she is also a career employee with the school system.

It comes less than two weeks after school board members chose not to renew Narcisse’s contract in a five to four vote.

“I even referred it to Jesus Christ being crucified, and it’s basically the same thing. It’s where his own people, his own people chose that he be crucified,” Banks said.

“It’s not literal; it’s imagery. It is as I was claimed to be dramatic, and I mean it to be dramatic because this is an action where we need some drama. We need to drum up some empathy, some concern. And everyone that has a Black son, that they promise that if you go to school, that if you do everything you need to do to be successful, if we allow these things to go on, we are selling our young Black men a lie, and I have a problem with that,” Banks said.

The board’s proposal was a four-year contract that included a $310,000 base salary with many incentives. The total contract package discussed for Narcisse was worth more than $1.7 million.

But the proposal came after long negotiations with teachers and staff over pay raises, and a bus driver strike that left parents and students frustrated.

“Dr. Narcisse is definitely about the children of this community, so he definitely remains optimistic. I think tonight with the different amount of community support, you’ll be able to see how many people actually rally behind him and support him being a part of this community,” said Taneshia Flowers, Public Information Officer for EBR Schools.

“My reasoning is because there’s a need for accountability, and there’s a need for a stronger judgment call when it comes to the business of the school district. And of course, all I think about is all of the different chaotic moments we’ve had this year. Everything from the budget, to our superintendent seeking another job right in the midst of the budget debacle, and then from there in regards to the transportation issues, and the list goes on,” said Carla Powell, EBR School Board Vice President.

According to School Board President Dadrius Lanus, all options are on the table, including coming up with a new contract proposal for Narcisse.

But some board members who voted against the contract renewal say they aren’t planning to change their mind.

“We can go back in 60 days to revisit that, but I’m pretty comfortable in saying that those of us who voted 5-4 are planning to stand by our vote, so that means that the next in line would be to seek future leadership and begin moving forward as a district,” Powell said.

All the while, other board members say they’re starting to see progress under Narcisse’s leadership and don’t want that progress halted by searching for another leader.

“If we change the direction we’re going in now, we’re starting all over again if we don’t give the children the opportunity to grow and allow the implementation of those existing things to flourish. So I stand with Sito,” said Shashonnie Stewart, EBR School Board Member for District 4.

It’s not exactly clear when the board will take up contract talks again, but it could be in March.

Dr. Narcisse’s contract is set to officially expire at the end of June.

