Food box giveaway happening Tuesday in BR

You can stop by 3155 Victoria Drive starting at 2 p.m. to recieve a food box.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a food box giveaway happening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, just in time for the holidays.

Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with Humana to host a community food box giveaway on Dec. 19.

You can stop by 3155 Victoria Drive starting at 2 p.m. to recieve a food box.

Organizers say they will be on-site while supplies last.

There’s a food box giveaway happening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, just in time for the holidays.
(Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church)

