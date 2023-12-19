Food box giveaway happening Tuesday in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a food box giveaway happening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, just in time for the holidays.

Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with Humana to host a community food box giveaway on Dec. 19.

You can stop by 3155 Victoria Drive starting at 2 p.m. to recieve a food box.

Organizers say they will be on-site while supplies last.

There’s a food box giveaway happening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, just in time for the holidays. (Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.