Food box giveaway happening Tuesday in BR
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 6:14 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a food box giveaway happening in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, just in time for the holidays.
Greater Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church is partnering with Humana to host a community food box giveaway on Dec. 19.
You can stop by 3155 Victoria Drive starting at 2 p.m. to recieve a food box.
Organizers say they will be on-site while supplies last.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.