EBRSO deputies search for accused vehicle burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man accused of stealing from a vehicle.

According to the sheriff’s office, an unidentified man armed with a handgun was able to get into the victim’s vehicle through an unlocked door. The incident happened on Dec. 8 on Myrtle Bluff Drive off of Perkins Road.

The burglar allegedly stole two laptops and a backpack.

Anyone with information that can help identify the man is asked to contact EBRSO Armed Robbery and Burglary at 225-389-5064 or Capital Region Crime Stoppers anonymously at 344-STOP (7867).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.