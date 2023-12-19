Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

EBR Councilman Cleve Dunn hosts 2023 Christmas toy giveaway

East Baton Rouge Councilman Cleve Dunn hosted his Christmas toy giveaway at the new Amazon fulfillment center.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:31 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Dec. 18, several local leaders and businesses celebrated the joy of giving during this time of year.

East Baton Rouge Councilman Cleve Dunn hosted his Christmas toy giveaway at the new Amazon fulfillment center.

Dunn says his goal is to create memories and bring smiles to the faces of children in need.

“Budgets are tight. Things are tough—to put food on the table, cover bills and give Christmas toys out. So we just want to be a little bit of an aid and a help with that,” Dunn said. “You can’t help everybody, but we can do our part to impact some lives, so that’s what we want to do today.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Man shot while driving in neighborhood off McClelland Drive on Saturday
Drugs seized from Mondra "Mickey" Jackson's vehicle
2 arrested after drug bust in Amite Walmart parking lot, deputies say

Latest News

Governor John Bel Edwards speaks during news conference
Gov. Edwards reflects on time in office during end-of-year news conference
'His own people chose that he be crucified': Community members rally for Superintendent...
‘His own people chose that he be crucified’: Community members rally for Superintendent Narcisse after board denies contract renewal
People packed a room inside the Jewel J. Newman Community Center to show that they stand with...
Community members rally for Superintendent Narcisse after board denies contract renewal
Just like that, Governor John Bel Edwards’s eight years in the governor’s mansion is coming to...
Gov. Edwards reflects on time in office during end-of-year news conference