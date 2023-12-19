EBR Councilman Cleve Dunn hosts 2023 Christmas toy giveaway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On Monday, Dec. 18, several local leaders and businesses celebrated the joy of giving during this time of year.

East Baton Rouge Councilman Cleve Dunn hosted his Christmas toy giveaway at the new Amazon fulfillment center.

Dunn says his goal is to create memories and bring smiles to the faces of children in need.

“Budgets are tight. Things are tough—to put food on the table, cover bills and give Christmas toys out. So we just want to be a little bit of an aid and a help with that,” Dunn said. “You can’t help everybody, but we can do our part to impact some lives, so that’s what we want to do today.”

