Discarded Christmas trees to be collected by Southeastern for wetlands restoration

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - Crews from Southeastern Louisiana University will again collect discarded Christmas trees to be used for the restoration of the state’s wetlands.

Trees can be dropped off at the below locations:

Hammond maintenance facility `18104 Highway 190 next to the Piggly Wiggly supermarket January 4. 2024, through the day after Mardi Gras 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. Trees should be dropped off using the gate on Falcon Drive

Ponchatoula residents Drop off trees anytime at 385 North 4th Street by the fence January 4, 2024, through the day after Mardi Gras

Southeastern sustainability center 2101 North Oak Street January 4, 2024, through the end of the month 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. - 10 p.m. on Friday



All donated trees should be stripped of any ornaments, lights, tinsel, stands, nails, and screws.

The trees are used in a variety of ways, including creating new habitats for wildlife and helping to control coastal erosion in Louisiana.

“Recycled Christmas trees can be put back to work in our area marshes, while also reducing the waste going into landfills,” said Rob Moreau, manager of Southeastern’s Turtle Cove Environmental Research Station located on Pass Manchac between Lakes Pontchartrain and Maurepas.

In the history of the program, approximately 45,000 trees have gone toward protecting Louisiana’s wetlands.

This is the 29th year in a row that Southeastern Louisiana University has organized the recycled tree program. Grant funding ended years ago, but local partners have stepped up to keep things going.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.