Deadly shooting investigation underway in Baton Rouge

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting on Monday night.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a deadly shooting on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Jerome Saverin, 57. Police say Saverin was found lying in the road. During the investigation, detectives learned the victim had at least one gunshot wound.

Authorities confirmed it happened after 9 p.m. in the 1500 block of Tamari Drive, a few blocks away from Florida Boulevard.

The East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office was called to the scene, according to officials.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

