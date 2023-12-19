Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Celine Dion has lost control of her muscles, sister says

FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during...
FILE - Celine Dion announces Courage World Tour, set to kick-off on September 18, 2019, during a special live event at The Theatre at Ace Hotel on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2023 at 8:20 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Celine Dion’s sister says the singer has lost control of her muscles as she continues to battle stiff person syndrome.

In 2022, Dion announced she had been diagnosed with the rare neurological condition, which causes spasms and muscle rigidity.

Earlier this year, the recording artist canceled all her “Courage World Tour” dates through 2024 due to the diagnosis.

Dion’s sister addressed the star’s current condition in an interview with French Canadian magazine 7 Jours last week.

Claudette Dion said her sister still hopes to get back on stage eventually but can’t control her muscles at the moment.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Elderly woman hit, killed by car after tripping in grocery store parking lot
Coach Mulkey ejected from Sunday night game against Northwestern. (Video credit: Abby Alonzo)
WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back
Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary
LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs during the first half of an NCAA college football game...
Jayden Daniels bypassing bowl game to enter draft
East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office
Two-year-old finds grandparents’ hidden gun, accidentally shoots self

Latest News

File - The Google sign is shown over an entrance to the company's new building in New York on...
Google to pay $700 million to US states, consumers in app store settlement
Matt Williams provides your Tuesday morning headlines.
9News Daily AM Update: Tuesday, December 19
A popular restaurant in downtown Springfield has been caught in the middle of disgruntled...
Phony restaurant listing on DoorDash creates headache for pizzeria and its customers, manager says
Dr. Roger McMurray had pulled over on I-87 near Raleigh to help the driver of a black SUV that...
2 good Samaritans, including doctor, killed after helping stuck driver on Interstate highway