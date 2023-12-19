Amite River cleaning underway; officials say it hasn’t been cleaned or snagged in 50 years

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Livingston Parish officials said they have been working to figure out a way to clean the Amite River for nearly six years.

Mark Harrell, Executive Director of Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness said they have been working to clear out waterway debris since 2016. He said they received about $60 million after the 2016 flood and about $60 million after Hurricane Ida. The second project was completed about three months ago.

That brings Livingston Parish leaders to their next big project: the Amite River. This comes after an agreement last August that was reached with East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome and Livingston Parish.

President Layton Ricks agreed on a roughly $3 million project to clean and snag the Amite River from Bayou Manchac to the St. Helena Parish line.

“It also shows you what can get done when parishes work together to try to get something done on your own because money is tight for everybody,” Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks. “I mean we all know that. So with them agreeing to do that, it helped Livingston Parish move forward with this project.”

He said crews have hauled out more than 10,000 cubic yards of debris in nine miles so far and they’re just getting started. They plan on moving out the debris until they reach the St. Helena line.

Crews have hauled out more than 10,000 cubic yards of debris in nine miles so far and they’re just getting started.

State Representative Valarie Hodges said the river has not been cleaned or snagged in 50 years.

“The 2016 flood, all of our things went into the river,” she said. Our refrigerators, lawnmowers, things like that, not to mention the trees that fell. So I’m really proud of Mark Harrell and our parish president for getting this work done. Livingston Parish is doing more waterway clearing and snagging than any other parish in the state.”

Hodges said a part of FEMA’s requirements states that they will redraw flood plan maps and hopes that it will make an impact on lowering flood insurance rates for residents.

President Layton Ricks agreed on a roughly $3 million project to clean and snag the Amite River from Bayou Manchac to the St. Helena Parish line.

WAFB Meteorologist Jay Grymes is actively working with Livingston Parish officials to distribute rain gauges evenly around the parish.

“Another aspect of this whole comprehensive project is an establishment of a rain gauge network. More information that goes into the modeling gives us a better sense of how the river is going to respond,” said Grymes.

The project is underway and they already have multiple rain gauge networks spread across the basin. He said Livingston Parish is hoping to partner up with other parishes to allow them to use data from multiple sources to assess the impact on the river. That way they can get an idea of where the rain is falling, how quickly it comes down, and how long it lasts.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.