WATCH: Mad Mulkey ejected from game; Angel Reese tries holding coach back

LSU Women's Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey got into a heated exchange with an official toward the end of the Tigers' Sunday night match again Northwestern State.
By Allison Childers
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:54 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey got into a heated exchange with an official toward the end of the Tigers’ Sunday night match again Northwestern State.

The game being played at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center (PMAC) was packed with fans cheering on Mulkey’s rage at a ref’s call.

The Tigers were sitting with a dominant lead late in the fourth quarter when Coach Mulkey got upset about a charging foul to Aneesah Morrow.

Video from students attending the game shows Angel Reese and team mates attempting to hold Coach back. At one point Reese looks to Mulkey’s son Kramer in the stands asking for help.

LSU defeated Northwestern 81 to 36.

After the game, they were all able to laugh it off with Reese saying she and Mulkey have similar personalities.

“We really like to win no matter the score. Of course she’s gonna fight for us, and we all fight for her. That moment was fun, and we knew we had her back and she had our back.”

During the post game address to the media, Mulkey joked, “Who knew you’d get an ovation for getting tossed.”

