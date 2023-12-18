Facebook
Two-year-old finds grandparents’ hidden gun, accidentally shoots self

According to EBRSO, the child had a minor injury to the foot.
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:17 AM CST
GREENWELL SPRINGS, La. (WAFB) - A two-year-old accidentally shot themselves in the foot after finding their grandparents’ hidden gun over the weekend, a spokeswoman with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

The incident happened on Pride-Baywood Road on Saturday, Dec. 16.

Emergency officials said they were debating on whether or not to take the child to a hospital but did so as a precaution.

Deputies added the gun reportedly went off and hit the child in the foot.

