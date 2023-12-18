SMART LIVING: RSV, COVID-19, and the flu

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - The cooler weather often brings a rise in cases of RSV, COVID-19, and the flu, but there are ways to protect yourself.

An updated COVID-19 shot was approved by the FDA just in time for the winter season.

“I don’t think of it as a new vaccine. I think of it as an updated version,” said Dr. Katie Lockwood, a pediatrician at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Dr. Lockwood recommends the COVID-19 vaccine for everyone six months and older.

The new flu vaccine is also recommended for people over six months of age. A recent study found individuals who received the flu shot were half as likely to be hospitalized as those who didn’t.

There are also RSV vaccines available for infants and older people who are at the highest risk of developing life-threatening complications.

“Which then provides them immediate protection against RSV and has been shown to decrease hospitalizations by as much as 79 percent,” Dr. Lockwood explained.

Two vaccines are recommended for adults over 60. Meanwhile, a newly approved monoclonal antibody vaccine is now available for babies from birth up until eight months old.

Many parents may also wonder if it is safe to get more than one vaccine at a time.

“You can separate them by a few days or a week if you need to or want to, but it’s completely safe to give them all at once,” Dr. Lockwood said.

Experts said it’s hard to know just how bad this season will be for these viruses, but they hope these vaccines will help lessen the number of people affected.

