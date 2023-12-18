Santa delivers Christmas gifts to preschoolers at Scotlandville Library

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of preschoolers received some extra special Christmas gifts at the Scotlandville Library on Monday.

Baton Rouge Early Childhood Education Collaborative (BRECEC) brought Santa Claus to the library on Dec. 18 to distribute gifts to children enrolled in the Home Start Early Childhood Education and Wellness Program.

Kids even got the chance to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The goal of the organization, BRECEC, is to assist underserved preschoolers during the holiday season and year-round.

Preschoolers in the Baton Rouge area received some extra special Christmas gifts at the Scotlandville Library on Monday. (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.