Santa delivers Christmas gifts to preschoolers at Scotlandville Library

Preschoolers in the Baton Rouge area received some extra special Christmas gifts at the...
Preschoolers in the Baton Rouge area received some extra special Christmas gifts at the Scotlandville Library on Monday.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A group of preschoolers received some extra special Christmas gifts at the Scotlandville Library on Monday.

Baton Rouge Early Childhood Education Collaborative (BRECEC) brought Santa Claus to the library on Dec. 18 to distribute gifts to children enrolled in the Home Start Early Childhood Education and Wellness Program.

Kids even got the chance to take photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus.

The goal of the organization, BRECEC, is to assist underserved preschoolers during the holiday season and year-round.

