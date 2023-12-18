Nice start to the week could give way to a rainy Christmas weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Today’s Forecast: We’ll enjoy some beautiful weather to kick off the final week before Christmas. Look for sunshine to prevail throughout the day, with highs topping out in the mid to upper 60s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 18 (WAFB)

Rest of This Week

A quiet weather pattern will largely continue through the week as high pressure dominates our local weather. Tuesday morning will be our coldest, with lows dipping into the mid 30s around metro Baton Rouge, and a light freeze possible for areas north and northeast of the Capital City. Tuesday will also be our coolest day overall, with highs only reaching the upper 50s.

Morning temperatures will gradually moderate through the remainder of the week and highs will return to the mid to upper 60s from Wednesday through Friday. Dry weather should continue through at least Thursday, with a slight chance of showers entering the forecast by Friday.

Christmas Weekend

An unsettled pattern returns to the area as we head into the Christmas weekend. A series of disturbances is expected to deliver good rain chances beginning on Saturday and potentially continuing through Christmas Day. There is still some uncertainty with regards to timing of best rain chances, but the Weather Prediction Center outlook suggests that rain totals will average 2″-3″ over the next 7 days.

