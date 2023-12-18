Facebook
LSPO: Man arrested on child porn, other charges

Kurt Browning
Kurt Browning(Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A man has been arrested on charges of child pornography and sexual abuse of animals, deputies said.

According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Kurt Browning, 44, is charged with eight counts of pornography involving juveniles and three counts of sexual abuse of animal (film/images of abuse).

Detectives said Browning’s arrest comes following an investigation that began with a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The investigation was a collaboration between the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, the Internet Crime Against Children Task Force, the Louisiana Attorney General’s Office, and the Louisiana Bureau of Investigations.

The suspect was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center. Deputies said the investigation is ongoing and that he could face more charges.

