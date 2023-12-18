Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Jayden Daniels, Todd Graves donate 100 bikes to Boys and Girls Club, Big Buddy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves are spreading some Christmas cheer.
By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 11:48 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels and Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves are spreading some Christmas cheer.

The duo came together on Monday, December 18, to donate 100 bikes and helmets to the Boys and Girls Club and Big Buddy Baton Rouge.

RELATED: Jayden Daniels takes home Heisman Trophy

“This is something that I always wanted to do is to just give back,” Daniels said. “Me growing up, I always wanted to be as a role model.”

Graves said seeing young people smile because of the donations brought back good memories.

“Growing up, I received a bike every year for Christmas, and it was one of the most impactful memories of my childhood,” Graves said. “I remember the joy and excitement it brought me back then – and still does today as this tradition has continued into adulthood – and I want to recreate that same special moment for youth in need across the country.”

Graves also presented Daniels with a $25,000 check for the Greg Brooks Jr. Victory Fund. The fund was launched to help cover expenses for Brooks, the LSU Football senior safety who was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer.

RELATED: Family announces Greg Brooks has rare form of brain cancer; TAF launches Greg Brooks Victory Fund

This is the fifth year in a row that bikes have been given to youth organizations. There were similar events across the country, resulting in the donations of more than 1,500 bikes.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aftermath of crash on Reames Road, just outside Zachary city limits
6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary
Man shot while driving in neighborhood off McClelland Drive on Saturday
1 person shot in leg Sunday afternoon, authorities say
Baton Rouge Police Department
Man, 31, shot to death off Monterrey Boulevard on Saturday morning
Drugs seized from Mondra "Mickey" Jackson's vehicle
2 arrested after drug bust in Amite Walmart parking lot, deputies say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monday, December 18
Nice start to the week could give way to a rainy Christmas weekend
1 person shot in chest on Shay Avenue, police say
Pedestrian hit at Albertsons on College Drive
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on College Drive, police say
Carnival season means King Cake
Somebody said you’re not supposed to eat king cake until Jan. 6