JACQUES TALK - Sherman Wilson

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Those who watched LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’s speech while accepting the Heisman Trophy heard Daniels reference and credit the name Sherman Wilson. Wilson serves as a recruiting specialist for the LSU football program. He joined the Tiger staff in January of 2022 after spending the 2021 season as director of football recruiting at Louisiana Tech.

Wilson has also worked as a scouting apprentice for the Los Angeles Rams, joining the organization in June of 2020. At the Rams, Wilson learned scouting techniques and evaluation procedures from NFL executives. Wilson has also worked as a recruiting analyst at Memphis since February 2020 where he assisted in signing the highest-rated class (2021) in program history.

Before his arrival at Memphis, Wilson served as the director of football operations and recruiting at Southern from 2018-2020. He helped Southern earn their first-ever No. 1 HBCU recruiting ranking in 2019.

Wilson acted as the defensive backs coach at Amite High School in the 2017 season and the defensive coordinator/careers coach at Albany High School in 2016. He helped coach the Albany team to its best record in school history during the 2016 season. From 2014-15, Wilson was the defensive coordinator at Hammond Junior High Magnet School where he not only coached the junior high defense but also served as an administrator for all athletic events.

Wilson spent the 2013 football season as an assistant coach/video and recruiting coordinator at Concordia College where he coached both the defensive backs and special teams.

Prior to Concordia College, Wilson spent the 2012-2013 school year as the assistant athletic director/coach at Hammond High School. He acted as the head coach of the freshman football team and worked with the athletic director on all sports throughout the year.

Wilson also has several years of sports marketing experience. He was a member of the game night staff for the New Orleans Pelicans in the 2015-16 season where he assisted with event management and game promotions. He was a marketing assistant at Southern during the 2015 football season where he helped with marketing and promotions. Wilson served as a student worker/intern at Southeastern Louisiana from 2008-2012 where he helped with game day operations for all sports.

Wilson graduated from Southeastern Louisiana with a bachelor’s degree in sports management in 2012 and earned a master’s in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University in 2014. He is currently pursuing a doctorate degree in sports leadership at Concordia.

