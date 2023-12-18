Holiday Heart Health

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The holidays can be a stressful time, putting you more at risk for having a heart attack.

“You might be trying to ‘let your hair down a little,’ but don’t forget your heart doesn’t take a break,” said Dr. Denzil Moraes, Chief Medical Director at Our Lady of the Lake Heart and Vascular Institute. “It’s working every day, every minute, every second for you.”

Dr. Moraes said the holidays are usually a busy time for him.

“There’s a spike that we see every year around Christmas Day, and then another spike in people having heart attacks, strokes and aortic dissections, as well, around New Year’s Day,” Dr. Moraes explained.

According to the American Heart Association, there’s a 15% increase in heart attacks during the holidays, and more people die from heart attacks on Christmas than any other day of the year. They also say Mondays are when heart attacks happen the most, and both Christmas and New Year’s Day fall on Mondays this year.

One of the main reasons for this is increased stress. Dr. Moraes said to help combat this, try to put yourself first.

“Take time for yourself… If you need time away from a big group just to decompress a little bit, don’t feel guilty about doing that,” Dr. Moraes said.

In addition to watching your blood pressure and sticking to your regular medications, there are other preventative measures you can take now and all year long.

“Good heart healthy diet, minimize sugary beverages and alcohol, 150 minutes of exercise a week and then really controlling your stress and getting your sleep,” Dr. Moraes continued.

These are all things you can do to make sure you don’t end up spending your holidays with Dr. Moraes, but if you do need to see someone, he said they’ll be there.

“Don’t stay at home, don’t drive, call 911 if it’s an emergency, and just be aware that health care professionals are working over the holidays,” Dr. Moraes said.

This is also a great reminder to be CPR certified in case you witness someone having a heart attack, as it could help save a life.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.