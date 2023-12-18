Couple cold morning starts, then warming trend before Christmas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Early morning lows will dip down into the 30°s for the next couple of days. Make sure to bundle up the kids for the AM bus stop through most of the school week before Christmas break.

A weak cold front will arrive late Monday, helping to reinforce the cooler temperatures, but a warming trend will begin on the first official day of Winter (Thursday). We carry that warming trend right on through Christmas, resulting in warmer than normal temperatures.

Monday's Low (WAFB)

The forecast stays dry through Thursday. Friday will be mainly dry as return flow off the Gulf of Mexico pumps moisture back into the area. A developing storm system will move into the local area for the weekend before Christmas. Make sure to have the rain gear for last-minute shopping plans. Current rain estimates show around 1-2 inches of rain from Saturday, Dec. 23, through Monday, Dec. 25.

Upcoming Rain Chances (WAFB)

Christmas Day doesn’t look to be a washout, but prepare for rain for a portion of the day. Make sure to use caution when travelling due to wet, slick streets and potential ponding on roadways from the day’s previous rains. A cold front will help get rid of rain by the 26th of December.

10-Day Forecast (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.