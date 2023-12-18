Facebook
Coroner contacted following crash on College Drive, officials say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The coroner was contacted following a crash Monday morning, December 18, according to emergency officials.

The crash happened in the area of Albertsons on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.

No other details were provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

