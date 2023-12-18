Facebook
Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on College Drive, police say

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday morning, December 18, according to police.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.

Police were not able to provide details about the identity of the victim or what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

