Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian on College Drive, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pedestrian was hit and killed Monday morning, December 18, according to police.

The incident happened in the parking lot of the Albertsons store on College Drive in Baton Rouge around 10 a.m.

Police were not able to provide details about the identity of the victim or what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.