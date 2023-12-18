BR groups increase efforts to prepare homeless community for cold weather

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The official start of winter is just days away.

Several groups spent their Sunday helping the homeless and less fortunate in the community prepare for the cold weather.

With the cold weather creeping in, groups in Baton Rouge are increasing their efforts to help the homeless stay warm, healthy, and prepared.

“I want everybody to get back the feeling of giving back,” said Baton Rouge Police Sergeant Belford Johnson.

Sgt. Johnson says the agency, alongside the Rebuild organization, is doing their best to provide as many resources as possible.

“Not only did we give them hats, blankets, scarves, and different things like that, we provided health services so they could get health screenings,” Johnson went on to say.

Individuals also left with Fentanyl testing strips, Narcan, and a haircut.

“I know how it is because I come from a family of 18 children,” said barbershop owner Donald Dixon.

Dixon has been cutting hair since he was 6 years old and is no stranger to giving back to his community.

He has used his clippers to help folks next door at the St. Vincent de Paul shelter for years and Sunday was no different.

Dixon allowed dozens of people in his shop to get a fresh cut, free of charge.

“I wasn’t fortunate as a bunch of children coming up but I persevered. I was taught well and taught to respect and give back love,” he said.

“I feel good every day the good Lord wakes me up,” said Thomas, a participant.

“I just thank them for being here to do it for people that’s not able to get their hair cut. They doing it for them for free. You got to thank the good Lord for all of your blessings,” Thomas finished.

Sgt. Belford Johnson added, “The real purpose of being a human being is that everybody deserves health or one day you might be on the top of the world and the next day you might be in the same position as some of these people.”

Organizers hope this event can serve as a reminder that an act of kindness can go a long way.

