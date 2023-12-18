Baton Rouge Fire Department hosting Training Academy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is looking for courageous folks who are ready to make a difference in the community. Whether you’re a veteran firefighter or new to the field, they welcome your enthusiasm and skills.

Their next Training Academy is coming up in 2024. To be considered for this rewarding career, make sure to submit your application and all required documents by January 25, 2024.

Date for Initial Test: January 20, 2024

Additional Dates: January 22-25, 2024

A spokesman with the department said these tests are crucial for assessing the skills and qualities needed for a successful career at BRFD. They encourage your friends and family to prepare well.

How to Apply: For detailed information on the application process, visit their official website.

Whether you’re a veteran firefighter or new to the field, they welcome your enthusiasm and skills.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.