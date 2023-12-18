2 arrested after drug bust in Amite Walmart parking lot, deputies say
AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Two fugitives were arrested following a drug bust in a Walmart parking lot.
Deputies from St. Helena Parish and Tangipahoa Parish worked together to carry out a search warrant on a car in the Walmart Super Center parking lot on West Oak Street in Amite around 1:45 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 14.
The St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office said on social media Sunday, Dec. 17, they found 37-year-old Mondra “Mickey” Jackson and another person in the car. Jackson’s significant other and owner of the car, 33-year-old Jackee Steele, later arrived at the scene.
When searching the car, deputies seized various suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, including marijuana, Xanax, oxycodone, ecstasy, heroin/fentanyl and digital scales.
Deputies say Jackson and Steele were both arrested and taken to the Tangipahoa Parish Correctional Center.
Steele was booked as a wanted person, and she was taken to St. Helena Parish for further processing.
Jackson was also booked as a wanted person, and he faces the following additional charges:
- one count of possession of drug paraphernalia
- one count of possession with intent to distribute drug paraphernalia
- two counts of possession with intent to distribute ecstasy and heroin/fentanyl
- two counts of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and oxycodone
- three counts of possession with intent to distribute Xanax
- one count of illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- one count of illegal possession of a firearm while in the possession of drugs
