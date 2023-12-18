Facebook
2 arrested after deadly shooting on Dougherty Drive last month

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on the evening of Saturday, November 18.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men were arrested Monday, Dec. 18, for their involvement in a deadly shooting on Dougherty Drive one month ago.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said Lester Augustus, 18, and Isaiah Reed, 21, were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.

Police said the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Pine Square Apartments on Dougherty Drive near Ritterman Avenue around 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 18. It claimed the life of 18-year-old Keandre Simpson.

The shooting happened not long after two people came back from a store and parked their truck in the parking lot, authorities said. They added that several unknown subjects walked through the drive-in gate of the apartment complex and opened fire on the truck.

Simpson was driving the truck and was killed in the shooting, according to BRPD. Authorities said a passenger in the truck ran to the apartments for help and was later taken to a hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

Details about the unknown subjects and motive are still pending an investigation, police added.

