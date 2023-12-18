1 person in serious condition following shooting on Shay Avenue, officials say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting Monday morning, December 18, according to emergency officials.

The shooting happened on Shay Avenue in Baton Rouge, and the call about the incident came in around 6:40 a.m.

Officials said the victim is in serious condition at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

