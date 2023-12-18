1 person in serious condition following shooting on Shay Avenue, officials say
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting Monday morning, December 18, according to emergency officials.
The shooting happened on Shay Avenue in Baton Rouge, and the call about the incident came in around 6:40 a.m.
Officials said the victim is in serious condition at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
