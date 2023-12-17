Facebook
Top receiver Olave inactive for Saints’ game against NY Giants with ankle injury

Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is inactive for New Orleans' home game Sunday (Dec. 17)...
Saints wide receiver Chris Olave (12) is inactive for New Orleans' home game Sunday (Dec. 17) against the New York Giants, after an ankle injury kept him from practicing all week. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)(Tyler Kaufman | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Wide receiver Chris Olave is listed inactive as the Saints host the New York Giants at Caesars Superdome on Sunday (Dec. 17).

Olave, who leads the Saints in targets (116), receptions (72), receiving yards (918) and touchdown catches (4), was listed as questionable Friday after an ankle injury prevented him from practicing last week. The decision to rule him out Sunday came 90 minutes before the noon kickoff and is a significant blow to a New Orleans offense averaging just 21.9 points per game (tied for 14th in the NFL).

The Saints listed seven inactive players for Sunday’s game: Defensive end Isaiah Foskey, quarterback Jake Haener, running back Kendre Miller, right tackle Ryan Ramczyk, cornerback Cameron Dantzler, linebacker Monty Rice and Olave.

Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore (hamstring) and wide receiver Michael Thomas (knee) remain on the injured reserve list and also won’t play Sunday.

New Orleans on Saturday elevated wide receiver Marquez Callaway and tackle Cameron Erving from the practice squad to Sunday’s active roster.

Players who were limited in practice this week but are active for the Giants game include tight end-quarterback Taysom Hill, defensive end Cam Jordan, wide receiver Rashid Shaheed and running back Jamaal Williams.

