Shrimp season to close Monday in some La. waterways

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 fall inshore shrimp season will close at sunset on Monday, December 18, for many Louisiana waterways.

Exceptions to the closure include Lake Pontchartrain, Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Orleans Parish, and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds.

The below map shows areas where the shrimp season will close:

Map of shrimp season closures (Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Recent sampling showed the average white shrimp size in many waterways is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law. As a result, officials said the closure is needed to protect the white shrimp and give them an opportunity to grow larger.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries plans to monitor remaining open areas and close them if necessary. If officials decide to close more waterways, they will issue a public notice at least 72 hours ahead of time.

