Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Shrimp season to close Monday in some La. waterways

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The 2023 fall inshore shrimp season will close at sunset on Monday, December 18, for many Louisiana waterways.

Exceptions to the closure include Lake Pontchartrain, Chef Menteur and Rigolets Passes, Lake Borgne, Mississippi Sound, Mississippi River Gulf Outlet, a section of the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway in Orleans Parish, and the open waters of Breton and Chandeleur Sounds.

The below map shows areas where the shrimp season will close:

Map of shrimp season closures
Map of shrimp season closures(Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries)

Recent sampling showed the average white shrimp size in many waterways is smaller than the minimum possession count allowed by law. As a result, officials said the closure is needed to protect the white shrimp and give them an opportunity to grow larger.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries plans to monitor remaining open areas and close them if necessary. If officials decide to close more waterways, they will issue a public notice at least 72 hours ahead of time.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2023 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baton Rouge Police Department
Man, 31, shot to death off Monterrey Boulevard on Saturday morning
Three people accused of shoplifting from Dollar General
TPSO: 3 people accused of shoplifting from Dollar General store
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Donna Britt painting.
“Donna Britt Broadcast Studio” project completed
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Red Stick Mom blog offers tips to shop local for Christmas gifts
Gift wrapped boxes
Leaders to host breakfast with Santa, toy giveaway event in BR
The Red Stick Bowl celebrated its 20th rendition on Friday, Dec. 15, and spotlighted excellent...
Red Stick Bowl XX Recap
A man was shot to death in a neighborhood off Monterrey Boulevard on Saturday morning.
Man, 31, shot to death off Monterrey Boulevard on Saturday morning