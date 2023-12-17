Facebook
Red Stick Mom blog offers tips to shop local for Christmas gifts

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 9:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The group behind the Red Stick Mom blog has tips for you to shop local for Christmas gifts and support your neighbors.

The moms released the following list of businesses and ideas for gifts:

Bra Genie: Cozy pajamas, sleek loungewear, comfy robes, self-care gifts, and tons of stocking stuffers. If you want to make it more of a personal gift, your mom can get the perfect fit in-store. If your mom shopped with Bra Genie before, her wish list is already on file along with her exact sizes.

Creative Minds: Paintings, murals, pour-paint art, personalized ornaments, hand-crafted ribbon roses, and goat-milk soaps

Tasc: Based out of New Orleans with a storefront on Magazine Street, but you can shop online and browse tons of comfortable and versatile clothes for women and men clothes designed for an active lifestyle, hoodies, tanks, dresses, sweatshirts, and shorts.

Crafty Bliss: Get custom-made coffee mugs, insulated cups, tumblers, and wine glasses.

Mimosa Handcrafted Jewelry: All sorts of handcrafted and local jewelry, rings, earrings, bracelets, and necklaces are sold. Shop around a loved one’s birthstone collection, diamond pieces, and more.

Varsity Sports: This shop is locally owned. For the fitness lover in your family, shop shoes, tee shirts, and more make the perfect gift! They even ensure a perfect shoe fit by offering in-depth fittings.

City Group Hospitality: CGH gift cards make perfect stocking stuffers.

The Royal Standard: Take advantage of amazing deals and sales for its 12 days of Christmas special happening right now.

Paris Parker: Give the gift of Aveda products like hair products and lotions or purchase gift cards easily online for mom to enjoy a day at the salon.

