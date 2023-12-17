Facebook
Red Stick Bowl XX Recap

Red Stick Bowl XX
Red Stick Bowl XX(WAFB)
By John Eads
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 9:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Football season isn’t over just yet! One week after the LHSAA Football State Championship Games, the Friday night lights were turned back on, and some of the best players in the Baton Rouge area strapped up their helmets for, potentially, the last time.

The Red Stick Bowl celebrated its 20th rendition on Friday, Dec. 15, and spotlighted excellent student-athletes from several local high schools. The players were coached by a mixture of well-known coaches who were fired up to mentor and lead for one final time this season.

The team names were the Eagles and Patriots. It was a defensive struggle for most of the night at Zachary High School. The score was 3-0 at halftime in favor of the Patriots. The Eagles started the second half hot with a field goal of their own, and then a Garrett Graves (University Lab) touchdown run.

However, the Patriots responded with two straights touchdowns to take a 17-10 lead. Towards the end of the game, Guy Mistretta and the rest of the coaching staff sent Southern Lab’s Marlon Brown into the contest. The two-time state champion quarterback orchestrated the game-sealing touchdown drive behind a broken play scramble score.

23-10 was the final when the buzzer sounded. Brown was named the Red Stick Bowl XX MVP just one week after leading the Kittens to a second state championship in two years. Former WAFB Sports Director Steve Schneider was the game’s honorary commissioner.

Below are the team pictures and the coaching staffs.

Red Stick Bowl XX Patriots Team Picture
Red Stick Bowl XX Patriots Team Picture(WAFB)
Red Stick Bowl XX Eagles Team Picture
Red Stick Bowl XX Eagles Team Picture(WAFB)
Red Stick Bowl XX Coaching Staff
Red Stick Bowl XX Coaching Staff(WAFB)
Red Stick Bowl XX Coaching Staff
Red Stick Bowl XX Coaching Staff(WAFB)

