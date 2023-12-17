Man shot while driving in neighborhood off McClelland Drive on Saturday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A man was hurt in a shooting off McClelland Drive on Saturday evening.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened on Washington Court, a residential street off McClelland Drive, around 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.

Officers arrived and found an unidentified man with non-life-threatening injuries. They say the man was driving in the area when he was shot in the legs by an unknown suspect.

No more information was immediately available. This is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

