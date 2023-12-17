Facebook
Leaders to hold breakfast with Santa, toy giveaway event in BR

By Michael Simoneaux
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 8:55 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Several Baton Rouge leaders are planning to host a breakfast with Santa and toy giveaway event on Thursday, December 21.

The event will take place between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Capitol Elementary School in Baton Rouge. The school is located at 4141 Gus Young Avenue.

Organizers said that Santa will roll in at 10 a.m., breakfast will be served by Santa’s elves, and toys will go to every child.

In addition to the breakfast with Santa and toy giveaway, there will be face painting, musical chairs, Christmas caroling, and more.

The event is being hosted by Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, East Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, the MKL Community Center, Capitol Elementary School, American Legion Auxiliary, The Elks, Republic, Flo Motion, Magnolia Peace Officers, Acadian Ambulance, and Perfect 10.

