Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Baby owl found living in family’s Christmas tree for days

An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree. (Credit: @madelinewhite5/Magic Carpet Cleaning/TMX)
By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 7:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Gray News) - A family got an early Christmas surprise when they found a baby owl living in their Christmas tree.

In a video posted on TikTok, Madeline Hill White said her mom completely decorated the family’s Christmas tree and then went four days without realizing that an owl was living in it.

The owl was gently removed from the tree and released in a wooded area nearby.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Baton Rouge Police Department
Man, 31, shot to death off Monterrey Boulevard on Saturday morning
Three people accused of shoplifting from Dollar General
TPSO: 3 people accused of shoplifting from Dollar General store
WATCH: Waves in Carnival Glory pool crash over rough Gulf seas
WATCH: Pool waves crash as Carnival cruise ship heads back to port on rough seas
Donna Britt painting.
“Donna Britt Broadcast Studio” project completed
FILE - Photo shows Alex Batty before he went missing when he was 11 years old.
Boy missing for 6 years found alive in different country

Latest News

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel,...
Israel faces new truce calls as errant killing of captives adds to concern about its wartime conduct
An owl was found living in a family's Christmas tree.
Owl found living in family's Christmas tree
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 17
After Saturday soaker, drier Sunday
The baby girl is named Corra and she weighs 218 pounds.
Disney’s Animal Kingdom announces birth of African elephant calf