After Saturday soaker, drier Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It rained most of the day yesterday, adding up to around an inch for the day, give or take a little.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, December 17 (WAFB)

Today will be dry and nicer, but cool under decreasing clouds. It will be breezy at times, with more sun as the day goes on. Tonight will be clear and cold, with overnight lows into Monday a.m. around 40.

High pressure will be in control of our weather patter all of next week, until Saturday into Christmas Eve with the next wet weather maker.

In the next seven days, little rain is expected, but Christmas Eve into Christmas Day is looking on the wet side.

