6 people hurt, with 4 in critical condition, after crash just outside Zachary

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - At least six people are hurt after a crash just outside Zachary city limits late Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said the crash happened on Reames Road, between Peairs Road and Anderson Road, around 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

Six people are being taken to a hospital following the crash, with four in critical condition, according to emergency response officials.

No more information about the crash was immediately available.

