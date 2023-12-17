Facebook
1 person shot in leg Sunday afternoon, authorities say

By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2023 at 2:10 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon, December 17.

According to authorities, the incident happened at the intersection of Florida Boulevard and Central Thruway.

The victim has injuries that are not life-threatening and is expected to survive, authorities added.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

